Officer creates safety company following the death of Colerain officer

A Tri-State officer is dedicated to making sure first responders are safer after learning about the death of a Colerain police officer who died in 2019 while on duty.

Wyoming Police Officer Don Campbell was inspired to start his company, Lit Safety Products, following the death of Colerain officer Dale Woods, who was hit by a pickup truck while clearing the scene of a crash.

“It all started with a Colerain officer that had passed away from injuries that were involved while working wearing a high vis vest,” Campbell explained. “Since then it has spread to almost all the agencies in southwest Ohio.”

Campbell’s business has continued to grow throughout the years, and at the center of the company’s success are LED vests.

“I’ve had several officers tell me you have probably saved somebodies life and we just don’t know about it because they didn’t get hurt,” Campbell said.

The Wyoming officer says the difference between his vests and the standard vests with reflective tape is that the LED vests provide high visibility for those who are working the roadways.

“We have had multiple schools contact us and they are using them for their crossing guards when they are out there in the morning or when it’s rainy and dark,” Campbell explained. “It’s an unbelievable difference other over them holding up a red stop sign.”

At first, just a small group of law enforcement agencies were interested in the product, Campbell said, but they have become so effective that numerous agencies even outside of law enforcement are showing interest including airports.

Campbell says his company is all about trying to prevent another officer from being struck by a car.

“Just the other day I was driving home and I was on 74 and my wife said ‘look there’s one of you vests,’” he said. “One of the officers was on the side of the road wearing the vests and I was like, ‘that guy is that much safer.’”

