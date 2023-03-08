2 men face murder charges in shooting death of 28-year-old

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in English Woods.

It happened Jan. 28 shortly before 5:20 p.m. Officers found 28-year-old Caleb Simpson shot to death on Pulte Street.

Cincinnati police announced the arrest of 21-year-old Lucion Vaughn Jr. a week later.

On Wednesday, CPD announced the arrest of 22-year-old Clark Jefferson.

Both Jefferson and Vaughn face murder charges.

Vaughn was indicted on March 3 and is at the Hamilton County Justice Center on a $1 million bail. His next court date is March 21.

Vaugn is also indicted on fentanyl trafficking charges after police say they caught him selling 398 milligrams of fentanyl, or nearly 200 lethal doses, to a buyer in 2021.

Jefferson was arraigned Wednesday. Jail records show he remains there, but his bail amount is unknown.

The Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit is still investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the homicide unit at 513-352-3542.

