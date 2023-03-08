Police: Body found in Brown county landfill

GEORGETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A body has been recovered at a Rumpke landfill in Brown County, according to a Rumpke spokesperson.

Details are limited at this time.

Columbus police responded to the scene around 9 a.m., according to Columbus Police Cmdr. Mark Denner.

No identifying characteristics of the body are available.

Denner did not reveal why Columbus police responded.

The body is currently with the Brown County Coroner’s Office, which is conducting a death investigation.

We will update this developing story as more information surfaces.

