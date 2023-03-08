Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk

Police in search of missing Avondale man who threatened to harm himself

Spiller was last seen wearing a leaving his residence in a gray Ford Mustang, police say.
Spiller was last seen wearing a leaving his residence in a gray Ford Mustang, police say.(Cincinnati Police)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Police are in search of a missing endangered man from the Avondale area.

Police say that Tyair Spiller, 29, was last seen wearing a gray Kentucky sweatshirt, orange sweatpants and black Air Force 1′s.

Spiller left his residence after an argument and drove off in a gray Ford Mustang with Kentucky license plate #B2X827, District Four police said.

According to police, Spiller stated “he was going to drive off a bridge” in an attempt to harm himself. Police also say that Spiller has threatened to harm authorities in the past and that he has access to a firearm.

Spiller is 5′2″, 130 pounds, and has brown eyes, according to the missing adult alert.

Police ask that anyone with leads about this missing person calls Cincinnati Police Dispatch at 911 or 513-765-1212, or submit a tip online.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joe Mixon's house in Anderson Township. The house is surrounded by crime scene tape following a...
Deputies enter Joe Mixon’s home amid investigation into injured juvenile
First responders were called to the scene of a deadly crash Tuesday on State Route 138 in...
1 dead, 1 flown to hospital in Highland County crash
Falmouth police say they were called to the home on Montjoy Street, between 4th Street and...
Police investigating after newborn dies in Northern Kentucky
Hamilton County Sheriff’s Deputies were seen entering Joe Mixon’s home early Tuesday, about...
Joe Mixon’s home part of ‘active’ investigation, sheriff’s office says
Exotic cat rescued by police finds new home at Cincinnati Zoo
Cincinnati Zoo takes in exotic cat after cocaine-fueled escape from police

Latest News

Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Morgan Wallen name-drops Cincinnati in new song, sparks question about mystery girl
The Rumpke landfill in Georgetown, where police say a body was found Wednesday morning.
Police: Body found in Brown County landfill
Two houses in Anderson Township where an incident happened Monday night resulting in a...
LISTEN: 911 call released in sheriff’s investigation at Joe Mixon’s house
A Little Miami Middle School student was arrested Wednesday for bring live ammunition to...
Little Miami Middle School student arrested, officials say