Police in search of missing Avondale man who threatened to harm himself

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Police are in search of a missing endangered man from the Avondale area.

Police say that Tyair Spiller, 29, was last seen wearing a gray Kentucky sweatshirt, orange sweatpants and black Air Force 1′s.

Spiller left his residence after an argument and drove off in a gray Ford Mustang with Kentucky license plate #B2X827, District Four police said.

According to police, Spiller stated “he was going to drive off a bridge” in an attempt to harm himself. Police also say that Spiller has threatened to harm authorities in the past and that he has access to a firearm.

Spiller is 5′2″, 130 pounds, and has brown eyes, according to the missing adult alert.

Police ask that anyone with leads about this missing person calls Cincinnati Police Dispatch at 911 or 513-765-1212, or submit a tip online.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.