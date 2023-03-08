Red Bike starting community ambassador program to expand coverage

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Red Bike is expanding to several Cincinnati neighborhoods in the coming months and years, and they are asking for help from nonprofits to make this a reality.

Many people have seen or even ridden the Red Bikes around the Cincinnati area. Sometimes the bikes are for recreation or fun, but they are also used as a way to run errands or get to work.

“It’s a real game changer for everyone’s life,” says Red Bike Executive Director Doug McClintock, “Whether you’re looking to have fun or you’re looking to go to work or do errands or shopping.”

Red Bike is focusing on moving into more Cincinnati neighborhoods.

Right now, the focus is on Walnut Hills, Avondale and Evanston.

They are calling this the Community Ambassador Program. They want nonprofits in these neighborhoods to apply for grants to help integrate Red Bikes into those areas.

“It’s pretty casual,” explains Red Bike Engagement Manager Elese Daniel, “They get a $3,000 stipend to the nonprofit for them to use however they like. But we recognize that the neighborhoods and the organizations that we will be working with, they already do amazingly good work. This is another thing that’s being added to their list, so we want to walk in with some financial benefit.”

There will be three Red Bike stations in each neighborhood. It’s not just about getting accessibility to the people living there; it’s also about education and outreach.

“We want to work with a nonprofit organization or leaders in the neighborhood to do bike advocacy, to do bike rides, to do engagements with people on bikes,” says Daniel. “We’re going to teach them some things, give them some training, some ride leader training, so they’re feeling comfortable on those group rides, and they are knowledgeable about all things bikes.”

Soon, Red Bike will add 130 E-bikes to its network.

They say not only is it more accessible to get a bike these days, but it’s also safer. The city of Cincinnati has recently added more bike lanes and pedestrian lanes in parts of the city.

“We’ve seen changes over the past eight years in pedestrian behavior, in bike behavior, and car behavior toward bicyclists,” says McClintock, “So, I think there’s always a moving narrative about that. We’re not necessarily in the business of building bike lanes. We put bikes on the street, and that’s what’s important to us.”

The application period for these grants is open until March 21.

Red Bike says they should be able to install the bike stations in either late spring or early summer.

