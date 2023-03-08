Sheriff: Man planted drugs on wife’s ex-lover, tried to run him over

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A newly released audio recording captures a man admitting to trying to run over his wife’s alleged lover with a car, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

The man also admits to planting drugs on him and calling the cops to get him arrested, the sheriff says.

A Boone County grand jury indicted John Tieke on charges of wanton endangerment, criminal mischief and possession of a controlled substance.

“I’m going to kill him... I swear to God, I tried,” a voice says in a recording the sheriff attributes to Tieke.

Later, the voice says: “I called the cops on him, not once, but twice, after I planted the drugs on him.”

The alleged victim brought the recordings to the sheriff’s office last year, telling sheriff’s investigators Tieke purposely planted the drugs and tried to kill him because he was dating Tieke’s wife, according to court records.

The alleged victim fell asleep in his car on distribution drive in Burlington and woke up to a sheriff’s deputy having found a bag of meth in his car, court records claim.

Investigators say it was Tieke who called authorities on the alleged victim.

The investigation found Tieke initially took no issue with the alleged victim being with his wife but that Tieke later changed his mind, according to the court records.

The alleged victim also reported to police that Tieke had rammed his car into his.

Tieke is accused of having said in the recordings, “I’ll kill him. I’ll kill his family after I ram him with a [******] car.”

FOX19 reached to Tieke about the accusations but he was not available.

