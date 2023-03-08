Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk

‘Significant development’ announced Wednesday in NKY teen’s 1976 cold case murder

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 9:26 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says it will announce “significant developments” at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the 1976 cold case murder investigation of a 16-year-old northern Kentucky teen.

Carol Sue Klaber from Fort Wright was looking forward to her senior year at Dixie Heights High School when she vanished the night of June 4, 1976, her parents wrote on the website Parents of Murdered Children.

“As far as we know, Carol was kidnapped on Friday night June 4, 1976. She was going to eat supper with friends. It was not her habit to not let us know where or what she was doing,” her page on the website reads.

“The next night on the news, we heard that the body of a young girl was found in a ditch in Boone County. We called the Kentucky State Police. It was our daughter. She had been strangled with a heavy chain necklace she wore. She was raped and mortally wounded seven times in her head with an object similar to a jack-handle.

“That is all we know. The killer(s) have never been found.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joe Mixon's house in Anderson Township. The house is surrounded by crime scene tape following a...
Deputies enter Joe Mixon’s home amid investigation into injured juvenile
First responders were called to the scene of a deadly crash Tuesday on State Route 138 in...
1 dead, 1 flown to hospital in Highland County crash
Hamilton County Sheriff’s Deputies were seen entering Joe Mixon’s home early Tuesday, about...
Joe Mixon’s home part of ‘active’ investigation, sheriff’s office says
Falmouth police say they were called to the home on Montjoy Street, between 4th Street and...
Police investigating after newborn dies in Northern Kentucky
Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Mixon walks onto the field before an NFL football game against the...
Cincinnati police still investigating menacing accusation against Bengals Joe Mixon, spokesman says

Latest News

WATCH LIVE: Boone County Sheriff's Office gives update on 1976 cold case
Hamilton County Coroner to discuss xylazine overdose deaths
Grand Marshal for the Findlay Market Opening Day Parade will be announced at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
2023 Reds Opening Day parade grand marshal announcement coming Wednesday
A dog was shot dead during a break-in overnight, Cincinnati police say.
Clifton break-in suspect shoots at resident, kills dog: police