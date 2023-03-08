‘Significant development’ announced Wednesday in NKY teen’s 1976 cold case murder

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says it will announce “significant developments” at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the 1976 cold case murder investigation of a 16-year-old northern Kentucky teen.

Carol Sue Klaber from Fort Wright was looking forward to her senior year at Dixie Heights High School when she vanished the night of June 4, 1976, her parents wrote on the website Parents of Murdered Children.

“As far as we know, Carol was kidnapped on Friday night June 4, 1976. She was going to eat supper with friends. It was not her habit to not let us know where or what she was doing,” her page on the website reads.

“The next night on the news, we heard that the body of a young girl was found in a ditch in Boone County. We called the Kentucky State Police. It was our daughter. She had been strangled with a heavy chain necklace she wore. She was raped and mortally wounded seven times in her head with an object similar to a jack-handle.

“That is all we know. The killer(s) have never been found.”

