St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns in Cincinnati this weekend

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade will return to Downtown Cincinnati on Saturday, March 11.

The parade will step off at noon following the playing of the national anthem and end by around 3 p.m.

The parade has been held annually since 1967, taking its lone year off during the pandemic. It was moved to the Saturday before St. Patrick’s Day in 2001.

The parade will begin at Mehring Way between gest and Elm Street and will travel east on Mehring Way before heading north on Joe Nuxhall Way.

Street closures will be in effect starting at 9 p.m.

Access to The Banks parking garages will remain open.

