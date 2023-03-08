Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk

Suspect named in NKY teen’s 1976 cold case murder, sheriff’s office says

The Boone County Sheriff's Office says they've identified the person who killed Carol Sue...
The Boone County Sheriff's Office says they've identified the person who killed Carol Sue Klaber in 1976.(Boone County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 9:26 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - The Boone County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that they closed the decades-long murder investigation of a 16-year-old northern Kentucky teen.

According to Major Phillip Ridgell, state detectives worked for 46 years to find the suspect responsible for Carol Sue Klaber’s murder. Ridgell also said that after ruling out two suspects forensically, the murderer was finally identified through DNA analysis.

“We can also announce today that the killer’s name is Thomas Dunaway originally of Park Hills, Kentucky,” said Major Ridgell. “At the time of the murder he was 19 years old, and over the years, established quite a lengthy and violent criminal history. The Klaber family has been updated with these findings. Det. [Coy] Cox and Det. [Tim] Adams met with them this week and they do have closure in this case.”

Officials said that Dunaway died in 1990 at 33.

The Ft. Wright teen was looking forward to her senior year at Dixie Heights High School when she vanished the night of June 4, 1976, her parents wrote on the website Parents of Murdered Children.

“As far as we know, Carol was kidnapped on Friday night June 4, 1976. She was going to eat supper with friends. It was not her habit to not let us know where or what she was doing,” her page on the website reads.

“The next night on the news, we heard that the body of a young girl was found in a ditch in Boone County. We called the Kentucky State Police. It was our daughter. She had been strangled with a heavy chain necklace she wore. She was raped and mortally wounded seven times in her head with an object similar to a jack handle.”

Det. Cox said that the sheriff’s office worked with the Kentucky State Police lab and got approval to move their evidence to a genealogy lab to begin the DNA analysis in September 2022.

Cox also said that Dunaway lived approximately 1/2 mile from Devou Park where Klaber used to ride her bike.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joe Mixon's house in Anderson Township. The house is surrounded by crime scene tape following a...
Deputies enter Joe Mixon’s home amid investigation into injured juvenile
First responders were called to the scene of a deadly crash Tuesday on State Route 138 in...
1 dead, 1 flown to hospital in Highland County crash
Hamilton County Sheriff’s Deputies were seen entering Joe Mixon’s home early Tuesday, about...
Joe Mixon’s home part of ‘active’ investigation, sheriff’s office says
Falmouth police say they were called to the home on Montjoy Street, between 4th Street and...
Police investigating after newborn dies in Northern Kentucky
Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Mixon walks onto the field before an NFL football game against the...
Cincinnati police still investigating menacing accusation against Bengals Joe Mixon, spokesman says

Latest News

Joe Mixon's house in Anderson Township.
LISTEN: 911 call released in sheriff’s investigation at Joe Mixon’s house
A Little Miami Middle School student was arrested Wednesday for bring live ammunition to...
Little Miami Middle School student arrested, officials say
Horseback riding on the farm
Horseback riding on the farm
St. Patrick's Day Parade
St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns in Cincinnati this weekend