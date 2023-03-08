Thousands of overdose deaths in Hamilton Co. could be linked to ‘zombie drug’

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Xylazine, a veterinary drug, has become more present in overdose deaths in the U.S. and in Hamilton County, according to the Hamilton County Coroner Dr. Lakshmi Sammarco.

The sedative, also known as “zombie drug” or “tranq dope,” is a non-opiate that is being mixed with other drugs, such as fentanyl, Sammarco said.

Xylazine was first seen in Hamilton County in 2019, the coroner added.

The recently discovered drug has swept across the country and has become a major issue in Philadelphia.

Dr. Sammarco updated the media on the findings of xylazine in Hamilton County Wednesday.

Facts & figures in Hamilton County

The coroner’s drug department has calculated approximately 3,209 overdose deaths involving fentanyl since 2022, Sammarco said. Xylazine contributed to approximately 1,958 of those deaths based on presumptive test results.

Not only can the “zombie drug” be deadly, but it can also cause many adverse health effects Sammarco says, including, the breakdown of skin, drastic blood pressure changes, depression in the respiratory system and hyperglycemia.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration reported that the drug can also cause the human body to develop dead tissue, which can lead to amputation.

Xyalzine is easily accessible to anyone and is sold in liquid or powder form for cheap.

“Why would they do that?”

During a press conference on Wednesday, the coroner asked rhetorically why would anyone want to mix xylazine with other drugs.

“It’s a matter of ‘how do you stretch your product to sell it and find something with similar effects, but for cheaper’” She answered.

The coroner went on to say that the sedative is not for human consumption and is only meant for animals, such as horses.

Why is xylazine so hard to test?

Since the drug is supposed to be used on animals by veterinarians, many health facilities are not looking for xylazine as a cause of death or health issue, Sammarco explained.

“[...] none of the hospitals are going to recognize it [xylazine] or test for it,” she said. “It’s not something you put in your blood tests.”

Xylazine is considered non-opiate, which means medications that are meant to save someone experiencing an overdose will not be useful.

“It is not an opioid, which means Narcan will not work - it will not save you,” Sammarco said.

As of now, EMS workers do not carry medication that can help save someone from xylazine complications, she added.

The coroner says that the department is currently working on obtaining machines to better detect xylazine and other drugs, and to train people on how to use those machines.

“It’s a process when you have ‘x’ number of people in a section [at a time],” she said.

For more information, visit the U.S. FDA’s website.

