TSA agents seize gun from actor Mike Epps in Indianapolis

FILE - Mike Epps poses in the press room at the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards, March 30, 2019,...
FILE - Mike Epps poses in the press room at the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards, March 30, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Federal agents confiscated a loaded gun found in the hand luggage of actor and comedian Epps, who was trying to board a flight from Indianapolis International Airport, airport police said. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 1:09 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Federal agents confiscated a loaded gun found in the hand luggage of actor and comedian Mike Epps, who was trying to board a flight at Indianapolis International Airport, airport police said.

Transportation Security Administration officers discovered the Smith & Wesson .38-caliber pistol Sunday morning inside Epps’ backpack, airport police said. Epps, 52, told agents at the TSA checkpoint that he forgot he had the weapon in his bag.

Agents seized the weapon but did not arrest Epps. Airport officials did not say where Epps was flying to or if he was travelling alone. The TSA forwarded the case to the Marion County prosecutor’s office to consider if charges are necessary.

Spokesman Michael Leffler said Wednesday that the prosecutor’s office is reviewing the case.

“These matters rarely result in criminal charges,” Leffler said.

“I think it is important to note that the burden of proof required by statute and case law requires you to prove whether an individual knowingly or intentionally brought the firearm,” he added. “Generally speaking, the most common circumstance is that firearms located by TSA or airport police are unintentionally left in bags.”

The Associated Press sent an email seeking comment from an Epps representative Wednesday.

Epps, an Indianapolis native, has starred in movies including “The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2,” “Next Friday” and “Friday After Next.” He appears in the upcoming Marvel movie “Madame Web” starring Dakota Johnson, and the Apple TV+ series “Lady in the Lake” starring Natalie Portman.

Last year, the Transportation Security Administration seized a record 6,542 guns at airports around the country. Most people who are stopped for having a gun at an airport checkpoint say they forgot they had the weapon with them.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

