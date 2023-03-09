Contests
Cincinnati firefighters battle 2-alarm fire in College Hill

The fire had already spread by the time firefighters arrived.
Cincinnati fire companies at the scene of a fire in College Hill Thursday evening.
Cincinnati fire companies at the scene of a fire in College Hill Thursday evening.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sixty Cincinnati firefighters responded to a two-alarm apartment fire in College Hill Thursday evening, according to CFD Assistant Chief Matt Flagler.

Several people called 911 around 4:30 saying flames were emerging from the windows of the two-story apartment in the 4800 block of Hamilton Avenue.

Fire companies arrived to find heavy fire on the second floor.

Firefighters immediately went in and searched the building but had to come back out because the fire continued to grow.

“Our priority was to make sure everyone was out safe, and we believe everyone is out safe,” Flagler said.

Firefighters attacked the fire from outside for some time, during which the roof of the building partially collapsed. They were able to return inside the building sometime later, though the fire remains active as of this writing.

One civilian suffered minor injuries that do not require hospitalization.

No firefighters were injured.

Flagler says the cause has yet to be determined and it remains unclear how many residents have been displaced.

CFD is in contact with the Red Cross to assist those displaced.

