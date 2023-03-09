Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk

Cincinnati Union Terminal featured in new stamp collection

Cincinnati Museum Center launches ‘Museum on Tap’
The Cincinnati Union Terminal is set to be featured in a new stamp collection from the United State Postal Service.(tcw-wxix)
By Jason Maxwell
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati landmark is set to be featured in a new stamp collection from the United State Postal Service.

FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell stopped by the unveiling at Cincinnati Union Terminal.

Cincinnati Union Terminal featured in new stamp collection

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Morgan Wallen name-drops Cincinnati in new song, sparks question about mystery girl
Former Cincinnati Bengals' Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson watches before an NFL football between the...
Chad Johnson has a new job
Two houses in Anderson Township where an incident happened Monday night resulting in a...
LISTEN: 911 call released in sheriff’s investigation at Joe Mixon’s house
A dog was shot dead during a break-in overnight, Cincinnati police say.
Over-the-Rhine break-in suspect shoots at resident, kills dog as owner ‘begged’ for her life
Eastbound Interstate 275 is back open in Colerain Township after a fatal crash involving two...
EB I-275 back open after fatal crash involving Rumpke truck

Latest News

2019 Cincinnati Bockfest Parade
History behind Cincinnati’s Bockfest
Cincinnati’s Bockfest officially returns this weekend.
History behind Cincinnati’s Bockfest
Party Like a Bockstar at Bockfest 2020
Bockfest parade, hall canceled due to weather
Fritz watches the media watch him during his debut to the public in Hippo Cove at the...
Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden nominated in national ‘10 Best Zoos” competition