CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati landmark is set to be featured in a new stamp collection from the United State Postal Service.

FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell stopped by the unveiling at Cincinnati Union Terminal.

Cincinnati Union Terminal featured in new stamp collection

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.