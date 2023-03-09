Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk

Cincinnati woman helping women find footing in male-dominated workspace

Cincinnati woman helping women find footing in male-dominated workspace
By Amber Jayanth
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati woman has been leading the way in the way the tech industry and now wants to bring other women with her.

Browsing through the internet has become effortless for many of us as we buy our favorite things or connect with others online.

You can now even attend a church service from your living room at Crossroads, thanks in part to the work of Ample CEO Becky Blank.

“We do a lot of design and web development, as well as content strategy for any variety of customers looking for you know, website help and digital support, particularly in digital marketing,” Blank says of the work Ample does.

The company serves a variety of clients, from Sibcy Cline to Do Good Chicken.

“My favorite part of this job is building and leaning into inclusive teams, like making sure I just meet people where they are and making sure that they feel seen and heard,” says Blank.

A commitment she says she holds herself to after not “feeling” included in the tech industry for many years, especially being a woman working in a male-dominated space.

“I think it’s getting better,” says Blank. “I do feel like it’s getting better. For the first half of my career, most of the technology teams I was on, I was the only woman, and it was. At times, it was a really dark experience for me. Like sexual harassment, yeah, that happens. I felt there was resistance or sort of negative attitudes about me.”

Blank didn’t let that hold her back.

She continued to advance her career in the tech industry while also paving the way for other females and people of color in the industry. She thought them to code and other technical skills while running the Cincinnati Chapter of the nonprofit Girl Develop It for five years.

“That organization was specifically for teaching adult women how to code,” explains Blank. “So, even if you’re not interested in being a developer, having those technical skills, even a fundamental understanding of those technical skills, is really helpful in many jobs today.”

Blank says her work with the nonprofit helped women in ways she never imagined.

”It took me a couple of years and hundreds of women going through that program for me to finally start recognizing that student that I had in that program would come up to me later and say that I got in tech or a tech-related adjacent industry or space because I learned this and I didn’t feel like I was moving the needle until I could take a step back and look at it and I was like, ‘oh, people were impacted by this.’ And it makes me motivated to do more,” says Blank.

The Miami University graduate says she always imagined herself in the tech space and thought she would be a developer but is proud that she is now running an agency as CEO.

Blank says in the future, she would like to continue to do more nonprofit work to bring more women into the tech industry.

Breaking Through Series

This story is part of a weekly segment called Breaking Through.

FOX19 NOW will be highlighting those who are stepping forward to pave the way for a better future.

If you know a woman making a difference in the community, whether it’s a business, teaching, or volunteering, we want to hear from you.

Send an email to desk@fox19now.com with “Breaking Through” in the subject line.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Morgan Wallen name-drops Cincinnati in new song, sparks question about mystery girl
Former Cincinnati Bengals' Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson watches before an NFL football between the...
Chad Johnson has a new job
Two houses in Anderson Township where an incident happened Monday night resulting in a...
LISTEN: 911 call released in sheriff’s investigation at Joe Mixon’s house
A dog was shot dead during a break-in overnight, Cincinnati police say.
Over-the-Rhine break-in suspect shoots at resident, kills dog as owner ‘begged’ for her life
Eastbound Interstate 275 is back open in Colerain Township after a fatal crash involving two...
EB I-275 back open after fatal crash involving Rumpke truck

Latest News

Biden to unveil budget, Alzheimer's drug fails, American Airlines pay bump, Sunny D seltzer
Biden to unveil budget, Alzheimer's drug fails, American Airlines pay bump, Sunny D seltzer
LINQTO App lets investors get in early on hot companies before going public
LINQTO App lets investors get in early on hot companies before going public
Cincinnati woman helping women find footing in male-dominated workspace
Cincinnati woman helping women find footing in male-dominated workspace
Morning Money Talk: Justice Dept. likely to reject merger between Jetblue, Spirit Airlines
Morning Money Talk: Justice Dept. likely to reject merger between Jetblue, Spirit Airlines