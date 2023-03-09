Convicted felon sought in Covington woman’s death

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A convicted felon is wanted by police in connection with the death of his 51-year-old girlfriend in February.

Ryan Sherman is facing a manslaughter charge in the case of Laverne Wilson, according to Commonwealth of Kentucky court records.

Sherman, who was convicted on a felony drug charge in 2008, is accused of causing Wilson’s death on Feb. 26, the records read.

The 51-year-old Laverne was found inside a home at the intersection of 13th and Wheeler Street around 9 p.m. with a gunshot wound, Covington police said earlier in the investigation. She was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where she died, Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders said.

Officers investigated and determined Sherman was the only person with Laverne at the time she was shot, court documents state.

Sanders says detectives have ruled out suicide, but they still don’t know what happened on Feb. 26, which is why they need to find Sherman.

“One minute they were together, and everything was fine, and then next thing we know, Ms. Wilson was suffering from a gunshot wound, and we don’t entirely know why,” Sanders explained.

Sherman was questioned by detectives at Covington Police Headquarters and denied shooting Laverne but did admit to moving the gun the 51-year-old was shot with, the documents explain.

“It is possible this could end up being a murder case, but without a clear motive, we are charging it as manslaughter in the second degree,” Sanders said Wednesday.

Vanessa Wilson, Laverne’s mother, says Sherman and her daughter had an on again off again relationship.

“Nobody wants to believe he did it, but they know,” Vanessa said. “They know what happened, and we just want him to come to tell us what happened.”

The grieving mother hopes someone will come forward with information on Sherman’s whereabouts.

“I don’t hate him,” Vanessa claims. “I just want to know why and what happened.”

Call the Covington Police Department at 859-292-2222 if you have information on where Sherman is or might be.

