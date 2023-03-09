Crash involving Rumpke truck closes EB I-275

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Eastbound Interstate 275 is closed in Colerain Township due to a serious crash involving a Rumpke truck and a pickup truck, dispatchers confirm.

The crash was reported on the eastbound lanes between Blue Rock Road and the Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway just before 5 a.m. Thursday, according to dispatch and a Rumpke spokeswoman.

The ramp from Blue Rock Road to eastbound I-275 also is closed in both directions.

All EB I-275 traffic is being routed off the highway onto the Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway until further notice, dispatchers say.

The highway “will be closed for a while,” said Jim Love, spokesman for Colerain Township police.

BREAKING NOW: Very serious situation 275EB shut down between US27 Colerain Ave & Blue Rock Rd. All traffic diverted to RR right now @FOX19 #TheTrafficGuy #FirstAlertTraffic pic.twitter.com/iP2xbCsyGG — Stef DiPietrantonio (@StefDFOX19Now) March 9, 2023

BREAKING: 275EB shut down until further notice, until crash clears, between a vehicle & Rumpke truck. We have a crew headed to the scene. LIVE updates @FOX19 #TheTrafficGuy #FirstAlertTraffic pic.twitter.com/SYXgjVngYt — Stef DiPietrantonio (@StefDFOX19Now) March 9, 2023

A Rumpke commercial garbage truck was traveling on the highway, on its way back to the landfill off Struble Road, when it was struck in the back by a vehicle, Molly Yeager of Rumpke tells FOX19 NOW.

The Rumpke driver is uninjured, she said, adding that police have not released the status of the other motorist.

The police spokesman declined to release details beyond the highway closure at this time.

Colerain Township police did request assistance from the Ohio Department of Transportation. An ODOT crew was responding as of 5:25 a.m., according to dispatch.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story on air and on all of our digital platforms.

