Crash involving Rumpke truck closes EB I-275

By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:29 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Eastbound Interstate 275 is closed in Colerain Township due to a serious crash involving a Rumpke truck and a pickup truck, dispatchers confirm.

The crash was reported on the eastbound lanes between Blue Rock Road and the Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway just before 5 a.m. Thursday, according to dispatch and a Rumpke spokeswoman.

The ramp from Blue Rock Road to eastbound I-275 also is closed in both directions.

All EB I-275 traffic is being routed off the highway onto the Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway until further notice, dispatchers say.

The highway “will be closed for a while,” said Jim Love, spokesman for Colerain Township police.

A Rumpke commercial garbage truck was traveling on the highway, on its way back to the landfill off Struble Road, when it was struck in the back by a vehicle, Molly Yeager of Rumpke tells FOX19 NOW.

The Rumpke driver is uninjured, she said, adding that police have not released the status of the other motorist.

The police spokesman declined to release details beyond the highway closure at this time.

Colerain Township police did request assistance from the Ohio Department of Transportation. An ODOT crew was responding as of 5:25 a.m., according to dispatch.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story on air and on all of our digital platforms.

