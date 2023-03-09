Family seeks answers after 15-year-old in coma dies from 2020 hit and run

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati family is still searching for answers as their 15-year-old son, who spent three years in a coma, passed away on Sunday.

Jamarion Washington was 12 years old when he was hit by a vehicle on Gilpin Avenue in Evanston.

He had a heart attack and lost oxygen to his brain, which caused the most serious injuries, Djwan Ashley, Jamarion’s grandmother, told FOX19 NOW previously.

The driver who hit Jamarion did not stop and still has not been arrested.

On Saturday, Jamarion’s 15th birthday, he and his family celebrated, but little did they know that the next day he would die from his injuries.

“God let him be able and placed hands on him and let him heal before he passed away,” says Maria Ashley, Jamarion’s older cousin, and spokesperson for the family, “Which was peacefully at home with his family and was able to give them one more birthday.”

Ashley says the past week has been nothing short of a bad dream.

“Shocked because Jamerion was on borrowed time, it still came as a shocker,” says Ashley. “We was prepared, but who’s fully prepared for a death.”

She says that while her family’s saddened by his death, he is no longer in pain but can’t believe that the driver did not stop and was never arrested.

“To the city of Cincinnati, I just want to know why,” asks Ashley. “Why are these cameras not fixed.”

Jamerion was hit steps away from a nursing home as he was headed to see his aunt in June of 2021.

His family says they were told the cameras at the nearby buildings were not working at the time he was hit.

On top of the family learning that no cameras caught the crash, they say Cincinnati police closed the case due to a lack of evidence but informed the family they would reopen the case if new leads were found.

“You don’t know who did it because you don’t have cameras up. But when you have things going on like somebody making a drug deal or something like that, you got cameras,” Ashley states. “You got cameras in place, you’re able to zoom in, you’re able to see what’s going on with things like that, but you’re not there having cameras up and running for these babies.”

Ashley asks that the driver comes forward to bring the family peace.

“This young man will never be able to play video games with his brothers and sisters again,” Ashley says. “He’ll never be able to say what he wants for Christmas. He’ll never be able to fight with his brothers and sisters again as we all do with our siblings.”

