Family still looking for answers after man killed in 2022 East Price Hill crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A family in East Price Hill is still awaiting answers after their loved one was hit and killed more than a year ago.

On March 2, 2022, 52-year-old Jay Kramer was driving his red Harley-Davidson on Warsaw Avenue when he was hit by a vehicle at the Woodlawn Avenue intersection.

That vehicle, according to the Cincinnati Police Department, fled the scene.

EMS transported Kramer to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he died.

More than a year has passed since Kramer died. During that time, his family has continued to keep his legacy alive.

“A very selfless man,” Kassie Roberts, Kramer’s daughter, describes. “He would give the shirt off his back if he could. He deserved much better than what he got.”

The day he was hit was the first time in 2022 that Kramer took his bike out for a ride.

“We’re angry with the police,” says Roberts. “We’re angry, and we feel like we let him down. We haven’t gotten him justice. If it were us, he would not be able to sleep at night. He would continue to keep going to get justice for us.”

Krmaer’s absence has taken its toll on Roberts and her family.

“It sucks knowing that my children and my sister’s children, won’t have their grandfather. Cause he was a great man,” explains Roberts. “He was there, and they absolutely adored him in every way.”

Roberts says she now wants to see a stop light to replace the stop signs at the Woodlawn and Warsaw intersection where her father was hit.

“Pedestrians and children are always on that street,” says Roberts. “It could’ve been a child instead of my father.”

Roberts also wants the person who hit her father to know the pain they have felt for the past year.

“I don’t know how that man or woman is sleeping well at night knowing that they took someone’s life,” says Roberts. “They took a great man. They took a father, a grandfather, a brother. He was a great man that didn’t deserve this.”

Cincinnati police said early in the investigation they are looking for a black Lincoln Navigator in connection with the crash that killed Kramer.

Call the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514 if you have any information.

