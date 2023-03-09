Fatal crash involving Rumpke truck closes EB I-275 for hours

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Eastbound Interstate 275 is closed between Blue Rock Road and Colerain Avenue due to a fatal crash involving two vehicles including a Rumpke truck, a Rumpke spokeswoman tells FOX19 NOW.

It is expected to reopen around 12:45 p.m., according to police spokesman Jim Love.

“We are getting close,” he said.

All EB I-275 traffic continues to be routed onto the Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway.

BREAKING NOW: Very serious situation 275EB shut down between US27 Colerain Ave & Blue Rock Rd. All traffic diverted to RR right now @FOX19 #TheTrafficGuy #FirstAlertTraffic pic.twitter.com/iP2xbCsyGG — Stef DiPietrantonio (@StefDFOX19Now) March 9, 2023

BREAKING: 275EB shut down until further notice, until crash clears, between a vehicle & Rumpke truck. We have a crew headed to the scene. LIVE updates @FOX19 #TheTrafficGuy #FirstAlertTraffic pic.twitter.com/SYXgjVngYt — Stef DiPietrantonio (@StefDFOX19Now) March 9, 2023

The crash was reported just before 5 a.m.

A Rumpke garbage truck was traveling on the highway, on its way back to the landfill off Struble Road, when it was struck in the back by a passenger vehicle, according to Rumpke’s spokeswoman, Molly Yeager.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, she said. The Rumpke driver is uninjured.

“This is a tragic accident,” Yeager said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the driver of the passenger vehicle. We are currently working with the Colerain Township emergency responders to conduct a thorough investigation to determine what occurred here this morning.”

