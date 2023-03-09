Contests
Fatal crash involving Rumpke truck closes EB I-275 for hours

Deadly crash shuts down I-275 eastbound lanes in Colerain Twp.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Drew Amman
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:29 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Eastbound Interstate 275 is closed between Blue Rock Road and Colerain Avenue due to a fatal crash involving two vehicles including a Rumpke truck, a Rumpke spokeswoman tells FOX19 NOW.

It is expected to reopen around 12:45 p.m., according to police spokesman Jim Love.

“We are getting close,” he said.

All EB I-275 traffic continues to be routed onto the Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway.

The crash was reported just before 5 a.m.

A Rumpke garbage truck was traveling on the highway, on its way back to the landfill off Struble Road, when it was struck in the back by a passenger vehicle, according to Rumpke’s spokeswoman, Molly Yeager.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, she said. The Rumpke driver is uninjured.

“This is a tragic accident,” Yeager said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the driver of the passenger vehicle. We are currently working with the Colerain Township emergency responders to conduct a thorough investigation to determine what occurred here this morning.”

