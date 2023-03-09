Fatal crash involving Rumpke truck closes EB I-275

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Eastbound Interstate 275 is closed in Colerain Township due to a fatal crash involving two vehicles including a Rumpke truck, a Rumpke spokeswoman tells FOX19 NOW.

The crash was reported on the eastbound lanes between Blue Rock Road and the Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway just before 5 a.m. Thursday, according to dispatch and Molly Yeager of Rumpke.

The ramp from Blue Rock Road to eastbound I-275 also is closed in both directions.

All EB I-275 traffic is being routed off the highway onto the Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway until further notice.

The highway “will be closed for a while,” said Jim Love, spokesman for Colerain Township police.

The Rumpke commercial garbage truck was traveling on the highway, on its way back to the landfill off Struble Road, when it was struck in the back by another vehicle, Molly Yeager of Rumpke tells FOX19 NOW.

The Rumpke driver is uninjured, she said.

“This is a tragic accident. Our thoughts and prayers are with the driver of the passenger vehicle. We are currently working with the Colerain Township emergency responders to conduct a thorough investigation to determine what occurred here this morning,” she said.

The police spokesman has declined to release details beyond the highway closure.

Colerain Township police requested assistance from the Ohio Department of Transportation. An ODOT crew was responding as of 5:25 a.m., according to dispatch.

