Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk

Hidden Valley Ranch ice cream is coming to a Walmart near you

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream is teaming up with Hidden Valley Ranch to create a ranch-flavored ice...
Van Leeuwen Ice Cream is teaming up with Hidden Valley Ranch to create a ranch-flavored ice cream, available exclusively at Walmart from March 20 through May 28.(Van Leeuwen x Hidden Valley Ranch Ice Cream via PR Newswire)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Ranch lovers can get their hands on a new treat that is said to pair perfectly with chips or other salty snacks.

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream is teaming up with Hidden Valley Ranch to create ranch-flavored ice cream, available exclusively at Walmart from March 20 through May 28.

According to a news release, the ice cream boasts the savory flavors of ranch, including buttermilk, flavorful herbs and a touch of sweetness, creating a delicious treat.

“We know that Hidden Valley Ranch goes with just about everything – pizza, carrots, french fries – but ice cream is a first for us,” said Rachel Garrison, associate director at Hidden Valley Ranch. “Insider tip? Top your scoops with crushed pretzels or potato chips for a perfect salty crunch.”

The Hidden Valley Ranch ice cream is one of seven new spring flavors from Van Leeuwen. The other limited-edition flavors include Sweet Maple Cornbread, Blood Orange Chocolate Chip, Carrot Cake, Strawberry Shortcake, Honey Graham Cracker and Limoncello Cake.

The flavors will sell for $4.98 per pint and will be available at Walmart stores nationwide.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Morgan Wallen name-drops Cincinnati in new song, sparks question about mystery girl
Former Cincinnati Bengals' Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson watches before an NFL football between the...
Chad Johnson has a new job
Two houses in Anderson Township where an incident happened Monday night resulting in a...
LISTEN: 911 call released in sheriff’s investigation at Joe Mixon’s house
A dog was shot dead during a break-in overnight, Cincinnati police say.
Over-the-Rhine break-in suspect shoots at resident, kills dog as owner ‘begged’ for her life
Eastbound Interstate 275 is back open in Colerain Township after a fatal crash involving two...
EB I-275 back open after fatal crash involving Rumpke truck

Latest News

FILE - Police said the shooting took place in the Gross Borstel district, a few kilometers...
Germany: Deaths, injuries in shooting inside Hamburg church
Recent warm weather in the Tri-State has contributed to an increase in pollen levels, according...
Southwest Ohio Air Quality Agency tracks increasing pollen levels with new technology
At least five people are dead following a Russian missile strike that hit a residential area in...
Russian missile barrage slams into Ukrainian cities; 6 dead
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Hospitalized for Concussion After Fall
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell hospitalized for concussion after fall
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Hospitalized for Concussion After Fall