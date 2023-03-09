Lakota West teacher resigns following investigation

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Lakota West teacher resigned after being placed on leave following an investigation into an alleged relationship with a former student, Principal Ben Brown wrote in a message to parents and guardians.

Brown says the alleged relationship happened after the student had graduated.

The school district received information the summer after the student’s graduation but Brown says their investigation found no evidence to support the allegations.

However, the principal wrote, recent information conflicted with the initial investigation so another was initiated which resulted in the teacher’s resignation.

The district is unable to discuss more details because this is a personnel matter, Brown wrote, but he said he can confirm the district has no evidence that the alleged relationship took place when the graduate was still a student or a minor.

“Furthermore, at no time have there been any other allegations involving other Lakota West students or graduates. Regardless, this behavior is unacceptable and will not be tolerated at Lakota,” Brown wrote.

The principal says the district has made the required report to the Ohio Department of Education, Office of Professional Conduct, and has also notified law enforcement for their review of the matter.

We are not naming the teacher as no charges have been filed.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.