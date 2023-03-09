Mainstrasse restaurant announces closing: ‘Too difficult for us to maintain our values’

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Mainstrasse’s inclusive bistro and grocery, Spoon: Kitchen & Market announced Wednesday that its last day open will be Friday, March 10.

Located on Covington’s Main Street, the restaurant was created in 2019 by Chef Stephen Williams, who is also an Alcove by MadTree partner, and co-creator Jessica Williams who worked to ensure holistic health was a major component of the business.

It was intended to be a welcoming place for friends and families to gather while eating nourishing foods that catered to everyone’s diet.

But the Spoon: Kitchen & Market team says, “it’s become too difficult for us to maintain our values in local and sustainable foods.”

“The world has changed so much since we first designed this restaurant in 2019,” they wrote on Facebook.

Throughout its time in the Mainstrasse community, Spoon: Kitchen & Market partnered with several organizations and initiatives such as the Free Store Foodbank, La Soupe and Chefs Collaborative.

“We would like to thank everyone that has made this journey possible,” they wrote. “Along the way, we’ve made an abundance of new friends and been a part of countless special moments in the Mainstrasse community.”

