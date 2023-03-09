Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk

Mainstrasse restaurant announces closing: ‘Too difficult for us to maintain our values’

Coronavirus updates: List of Charlotte restaurant temporary closures
Another Tri-State restaurant closes in 2023.(tcw-wbtv)
By Mary LeBus
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 9:31 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Mainstrasse’s inclusive bistro and grocery, Spoon: Kitchen & Market announced Wednesday that its last day open will be Friday, March 10.

Located on Covington’s Main Street, the restaurant was created in 2019 by Chef Stephen Williams, who is also an Alcove by MadTree partner, and co-creator Jessica Williams who worked to ensure holistic health was a major component of the business.

It was intended to be a welcoming place for friends and families to gather while eating nourishing foods that catered to everyone’s diet.

But the Spoon: Kitchen & Market team says, “it’s become too difficult for us to maintain our values in local and sustainable foods.”

“The world has changed so much since we first designed this restaurant in 2019,” they wrote on Facebook.

Throughout its time in the Mainstrasse community, Spoon: Kitchen & Market partnered with several organizations and initiatives such as the Free Store Foodbank, La Soupe and Chefs Collaborative.

“We would like to thank everyone that has made this journey possible,” they wrote. “Along the way, we’ve made an abundance of new friends and been a part of countless special moments in the Mainstrasse community.”

For more information on the restaurant, visit their website here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two houses in Anderson Township where an incident happened Monday night resulting in a...
LISTEN: 911 call released in sheriff’s investigation at Joe Mixon’s house
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Morgan Wallen name-drops Cincinnati in new song, sparks question about mystery girl
A dog was shot dead during a break-in overnight, Cincinnati police say.
Over-the-Rhine break-in suspect shoots at resident, kills dog as owner ‘begged’ for her life
The Boone County Sheriff's Office says they've identified the person who killed Carol Sue...
Suspect named in NKY teen’s 1976 cold case murder, sheriff’s office says
Former Cincinnati Bengals' Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson watches before an NFL football between the...
Chad Johnson has a new job

Latest News

On March 2, 2022, 52-year-old Jay Kramer was driving his red Harley-Davidson on Warsaw Avenue...
Family still looking for answers after man killed in 2022 East Price Hill crash
Family pleads for justice more than a year after loved one hit and killed
Family pleads for justice more than a year after loved one hit and killed
Eastbound Interstate 275 is closed in Colerain Township due to a two-vehicle crash involving a...
Fatal crash involving Rumpke truck closes EB I-275
Two main roads are shut down in Westwood due to a multi-vehicle crash early Thursday.
Westwood crash hospitalizes 2