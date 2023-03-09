Man caught on video stealing 12-year-old girl’s bike in NKY

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A 12-year-old is now without a bike after a man appears to steal it in broad daylight.

On Tuesday, Calia missed the school bus, so she rode her bike to her friend’s house to catch a ride to school with her friend and her mom, Danielle Straus.

While she was in class, her bike was stolen from her friend’s house, and it was all caught on video.

“I just felt bad it was on my property,” says Straus. “She left her bike, and some guy just comes and takes it, and you know, it was a little girl’s bike.”

Straus says Calia tied the bike to her house’s front gate with a rope.

Home security camera footage shows a man wearing a red sweatshirt walking up and taking off with the bike.

When the girls got home from school, Straus says they watched the video and were shocked by what they saw.

“She’s like, ‘I can’t believe the guy just rode off with my bike,’ and you could tell she was just a little hurt by it,” Straus recalls.

FOX19 NOW did talk with Calia and her father on Wednesday.

While they did not want to go on camera, they did say they were surprised that an adult would steal a child’s bike.

Straus says before watching the video, she assumed it was a group of kids but was disturbed to learn it was an adult. She says she hopes the man captured in the video feels terrible.

Straus did share the video on the Nextdoor app in hopes that someone will recognize the man.

