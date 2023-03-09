Middletown police warn parents, participants as Nerf Wars season rounds corner

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - The Middletown Police Department warned parents and residents Wednesday about the annual Nerf Wars teenagers typically play during the spring.

Middletown police describe Nerf Wars as a game where people are divided into teams and use “foam-firing toy weapons” to try and get other people “out to advance.”

“Nerf wars can be a wide range of games, from informal shootouts to ambushes and set-ups at restaurants, houses and businesses,” the department wrote. “Since foam-firing guns are relatively safe and cheap, the games are meant to be safe and fun.”

While it all sounds like just one big game, Middletown police say they receive calls every year about a “suspicious person, car or incident” involving criminal activity even though the person is more than likely a Nerf War player.

“Well, in the past we have encountered Nerf War participants wearing masks and hiding in parking lots, bushes, etc. to ambush their targets,” police said. “While it may be fun, we have to make sure that participants understand this kind of suspicious activity ‘freaks people out’ - simply put. Nothing like walking out to your car at night and seeing several people dressed in dark clothing with masks on sitting in a car on your street. In this day and age, can you blame people for being suspicious [of] this? We have had kids hide in people’s truck beds waiting for them to come out or had them sneak into people’s garages and do the same. Huge mistakes.”

Middletown police reminded parents to talk to their children about the games and what safety measures they should take, reminding them of the possible outcomes.

“Ohio has open carry, CCW, etc.,” the department warned. “Participants need to understand not everyone is playing their game or knows about their game. Make sure your Nerf guns are bright and colorful. Kids have been painting them dark colors or concealing them in backpacks - again, not everyone is playing this game. Be smart, be respectable and don’t trespass where you are not allowed to be.”

Middletown police say they want everyone to have fun, but to be smart.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.