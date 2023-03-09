Police: 12-year-old boy threatened to shoot up school because a girl turned him down

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 12-year-old is under arrest after police say he threatened to shoot up a school because one or more girls would not talk to him.

The alleged incident happened Tuesday at a park behind St. Bernard-Elmwood Place Junior/Senior High School, according to St. Bernard Police Lt. Bill Ungruhe.

District Superintendent Mimi Webb says the 12-year-old is not a student in the district and does not live in St. Bernard or Elmwood Place.

“Evidently, it looked like a boy who tried to hook with some girls,” Ungruhe said Thursday.

A number of girls were at Vine Street Park when the boy approached them with an airsoft BB gun, Ungruhe says.

“It was me and my friends,” one of the girls told FOX19. “We was walking, and there was this boy. I don’t know him, but you know, he got a gun. And we kept telling him... Because, he was trying to get with my friend, but my friend ain’t want him.”

The girl says the 12-year-old grew upset.

“He pulled out a gun, and then my friends don’t feel safe to go to school anymore, because he said he was going to shoot the school up.”

The gun, according to Ungruhe, looked real and felt real.

“It looks like a Glock, just like mine,” the lieutenant said, adding the gun also had the same weight as his service weapon. “There were no orange tips, no play markings or anything like that. So it looked real. If I was a kid being shown that in a park, I’d think that was real.”

Asked what action he would take were that airsoft gun pointed at him as a police officer, Ungruhe answered: “I would have to shoot them if they didn’t respond to my commands, and I wouldn’t want to do that.”

The school quickly went into lockdown and patted down students to check for weapons over the apparent objections of some parents.

A statement from Webb reads in part:

“We take the safety and security of our students and staff very seriously and have been working closely with law enforcement to investigate the threat that was made. The suspect believed to be responsible for the threat has been identified by police, is now in custody, and is being held accountable for their actions.”

Ungruhe says the boy’s parents brought him and the gun to the police.

The 12-year-old is being held at the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center on charges of aggravated menacing and making terroristic threats.

