Police identify body found in Rumpke landfill, suspect

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - The Columbus Homicide Unit identified the victim who was found dead in a Brown County landfill on Wednesday.

Renee Lynn Benedetti, 40, was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend Gene Scott Jr., according to Columbus Police Cmdr. Mark Denner.

What started out as an endangered missing adult report evolved into a homicide investigation.

Denner says the Cleveland Police Department reached out to Columbus police on Jan. 31 regarding a possible homicide involving Benedetti and Scott.

After Columbus police looked into the case, Denner says the 40-year-old woman was last seen in Columbus on Jan. 26, 2023.

That is when the police department issued an endangered missing adult report for Benedetti.

Around 18 hours later, details led law enforcement to a town in Kentucky where they located Scott with a firearm(s) and charged him with weapons under disability, Denner explained. Scott was later extradited to Columbus.

After arresting Scott, details then led police to Georgetown, Ohio, where they later found Benedetti’s body, Denner said.

The suspect is currently being held in Franklin County Jail where he is facing charges of murder and weapons under disability, according to court documents.

He is expected to appear in court on Friday morning.

Since this is an ongoing active homicide investigation, it is unknown what details led police to find Scott or go to Georgetown, Ohio.

