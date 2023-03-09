Police: NKY man arrested on manslaughter charge related to girlfriend’s death

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Police in Dayton, Ohio arrested a man Thursday on charges related to the death of a 51-year-old woman believed to be his girlfriend.

Ryan Sherman, 54, faces charges of manslaughter, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and tampering with evidence.

He is accused of causing Laverne Wilson’s death on Feb. 28, according to Kenton County court records.

Covington PD received an anonymous tip that Sherman, previously convicted on drug charges, was staying in Dayton. Dayton police officers responded and took him into custody without incident, according to Covington Police Lt. Justin Bradbury.

Sherman is at the Montgomery County Jail awaiting extradition back to Kenton County to face the charges, Bradbury says.

Laverne was found inside a home at the intersection of 13th and Wheeler Street around 9 p.m. with a gunshot wound, Covington police said earlier in the investigation. She was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where she died, Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders said Wednesday.

Officers investigated and determined Sherman was the only person with Laverne at the time she was shot, according to court records.

“One minute they were together, and everything was fine, and then next thing we know, Ms. Wilson was suffering from a gunshot wound, and we don’t entirely know why,” Sanders explained.

Sherman was questioned by detectives at Covington Police Headquarters and denied shooting Laverne but did admit to moving the gun the 51-year-old was shot with, the documents explain.

“It is possible this could end up being a murder case, but without a clear motive, we are charging it as manslaughter in the second degree,” Sanders said.

BREAKING: According to @KentonCAO, Ryan Sherman is now in the Montgomery County, OH, Jail. We reported last Covington PD was looking for him for the shooting death of Laverne Wilson. Someone called in a tip after seeing our story last night. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/C8xb8evDCX — Courtney King (@Fox19CourtKing) March 9, 2023

