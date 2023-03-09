Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk

Scientists revive a ‘zombie virus’ that spent 48,500 years frozen in permafrost

NASA climate scientists have concerns about the thawing of part of the permafrost in the Arctic. (Source: Jean-Michel Claverie/IGS/CNRS-AM via CNN Newsource)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 8:00 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Higher temperatures in the Arctic could lead to potential health threats in the future.

NASA climate scientists said the warmer conditions are causing part of the region’s permafrost, a frozen layer of soil that is beneath that surface, to thaw. One-fifth of the Northern Hemisphere is covered by permafrost.

Scientists said if the permafrost thaws significantly, some viruses described as “zombie viruses” that have been lying dormant for thousands of years could emerge and possibly endanger animals and humans.

In a study published in the journal Viruses, scientists isolated different strains of an ancient virus found in permafrost. The study showed that they could each infect cultured amoeba cells.

Out of an abundance of caution, scientists only studied a virus that had the potential to infect amoeba cells, not animals or humans.

Since permafrost provides an oxygen-free environment that is not penetrated by light, scientists say it is like a time capsule of viruses and mummified remains of long-gone animals.

While scientists are hopeful that antibiotics would be able to fight ancient bacterial illnesses, they are concerned about what would happen if viruses were to spread.

NASA said efforts should be made to stop the thaw by addressing overall climate concerns.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two houses in Anderson Township where an incident happened Monday night resulting in a...
LISTEN: 911 call released in sheriff’s investigation at Joe Mixon’s house
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Morgan Wallen name-drops Cincinnati in new song, sparks question about mystery girl
A dog was shot dead during a break-in overnight, Cincinnati police say.
Over-the-Rhine break-in suspect shoots at resident, kills dog as owner ‘begged’ for her life
The Boone County Sheriff's Office says they've identified the person who killed Carol Sue...
Suspect named in NKY teen’s 1976 cold case murder, sheriff’s office says
Former Cincinnati Bengals' Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson watches before an NFL football between the...
Chad Johnson has a new job

Latest News

Another Tri-State restaurant closes in 2023.
Mainstrasse restaurant announces closing: ‘Too difficult for us to maintain our values’
RuPaul speaks out on legislation aiming to restrict drag show performances.
RuPaul says restricting drag shows is the work of ‘bullies’
At least five people are dead following a Russian missile strike that hit a residential area in...
Russian missile barrage slams into cities across Ukraine
The driver was unconscious when they arrived, sheriff's deputies said.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Woman suffers overdose behind wheel, authorities say
Police officers stand guard near a crime scene where three Los Angeles police officers were...
3 Los Angeles K-9 officers wounded; suspect dead in standoff