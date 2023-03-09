Sheriff’s office asking for help to locate missing NKY teen

GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find a teen who’s been missing for more than three weeks.

Kaylnn Smith’s mother says she last heard from the 19-year-old on Feb. 13.

Kaylnn is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, and has hazel eyes and brown curly hair.

Anyone with information about where Kaylnn might be is urged to contact the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office at 859-567-5751 or the sheriff’s office 24-hour dispatch number at 859-567-7021.

