Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk

Sheriff’s office asking for help to locate missing NKY teen

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office says Kalynn Smith's mother last heard from the 19-year old...
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office says Kalynn Smith's mother last heard from the 19-year old on Feb. 13.(Gallatin County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find a teen who’s been missing for more than three weeks.

Kaylnn Smith’s mother says she last heard from the 19-year-old on Feb. 13.

Kaylnn is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, and has hazel eyes and brown curly hair.

Anyone with information about where Kaylnn might be is urged to contact the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office at 859-567-5751 or the sheriff’s office 24-hour dispatch number at 859-567-7021.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Morgan Wallen name-drops Cincinnati in new song, sparks question about mystery girl
Former Cincinnati Bengals' Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson watches before an NFL football between the...
Chad Johnson has a new job
Two houses in Anderson Township where an incident happened Monday night resulting in a...
LISTEN: 911 call released in sheriff’s investigation at Joe Mixon’s house
A dog was shot dead during a break-in overnight, Cincinnati police say.
Over-the-Rhine break-in suspect shoots at resident, kills dog as owner ‘begged’ for her life
Eastbound Interstate 275 is back open in Colerain Township after a fatal crash involving two...
EB I-275 back open after fatal crash involving Rumpke truck

Latest News

Ryan Sherman and Laverne Wilson
Police: NKY man arrested on manslaughter charge related to girlfriend’s death
The first wave of runners at the 126th Boston Marathon
Wife will run Boston Marathon in memory of late husband
A deputy with the Hamilton County Dog Warden rescues the third puppy following the February...
3rd stolen puppy rescued weeks after Mt. Healthy break-in
Jamarion Washington, 15, was 12 years old when he was hit by a vehicle on Gilpin Avenue in the...
Family seeks answers after 15-year-old in coma dies from 2020 hit and run