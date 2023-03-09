Southwest Ohio Air Quality Agency tracks increasing pollen levels with new technology

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Recent warm weather in the Tri-State has contributed to an increase in pollen levels, according to the Southwest Ohio Air Quality Agency.

You may have noticed greener grass, buds, or even blooms on trees, and even people sneezing or having congestion.

Christina Boss, Monitoring and Analysis Section Manager added that “[the Tri-State has] had a few days of pollen that have been up in the high or very high range as a result of the nicer weather conditions.”

The pollen levels that are rising are tree pollens, specifically elm, cedar, juniper and maple pollens as of early March.

“I do think we’re going to see some lower pollen levels over the next few weeks as long as the cold weather persists,” according to Boss.

For more than 30 years, Southwest Ohio Air Quality Agency has measured pollen, mold, ragweed and air quality conditions in Cincinnati.

Boss said that “[the Air Quality Agency] used to count by hand from a rod that was collected on the roof over a 24-hour period so we were providing one count for a 24-hour period just on business days where an analyst would count it under a microscope,” but starting this year, that method has changed.

Newer technology allows for continuous monitoring of pollen and mold levels in Cincinnati, as Boss adds, “we’ve installed a new automated pollen and mold sampler on our rooftop that can analyze the samples for us in place and be able to provide updated, ongoing almost hourly counts for pollen and mold.”

