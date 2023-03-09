Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk

Southwest Ohio Air Quality Agency tracks increasing pollen levels with new technology

Recent warm weather in the Tri-State has contributed to an increase in pollen levels, according...
Recent warm weather in the Tri-State has contributed to an increase in pollen levels, according to the Southwest Ohio Air Quality Agency.(WXIX)
By Ethan Emery
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Recent warm weather in the Tri-State has contributed to an increase in pollen levels, according to the Southwest Ohio Air Quality Agency.

You may have noticed greener grass, buds, or even blooms on trees, and even people sneezing or having congestion.

Christina Boss, Monitoring and Analysis Section Manager added that “[the Tri-State has] had a few days of pollen that have been up in the high or very high range as a result of the nicer weather conditions.”

The pollen levels that are rising are tree pollens, specifically elm, cedar, juniper and maple pollens as of early March.

“I do think we’re going to see some lower pollen levels over the next few weeks as long as the cold weather persists,” according to Boss.

To find out how cold it’ll be, scan the QR code below to download the FOX19 First Alert Weather app.

Download our free weather app here:
Download our free weather app here:(WXIX)

For more than 30 years, Southwest Ohio Air Quality Agency has measured pollen, mold, ragweed and air quality conditions in Cincinnati.

Boss said that “[the Air Quality Agency] used to count by hand from a rod that was collected on the roof over a 24-hour period so we were providing one count for a 24-hour period just on business days where an analyst would count it under a microscope,” but starting this year, that method has changed.

Newer technology allows for continuous monitoring of pollen and mold levels in Cincinnati, as Boss adds, “we’ve installed a new automated pollen and mold sampler on our rooftop that can analyze the samples for us in place and be able to provide updated, ongoing almost hourly counts for pollen and mold.”

For more information about Southwest Ohio Air Quality Agency, you can visit their website.

You can also download the app.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Morgan Wallen name-drops Cincinnati in new song, sparks question about mystery girl
Former Cincinnati Bengals' Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson watches before an NFL football between the...
Chad Johnson has a new job
Two houses in Anderson Township where an incident happened Monday night resulting in a...
LISTEN: 911 call released in sheriff’s investigation at Joe Mixon’s house
A dog was shot dead during a break-in overnight, Cincinnati police say.
Over-the-Rhine break-in suspect shoots at resident, kills dog as owner ‘begged’ for her life
Eastbound Interstate 275 is back open in Colerain Township after a fatal crash involving two...
EB I-275 back open after fatal crash involving Rumpke truck

Latest News

Ryan Sherman and Laverne Wilson
Police: NKY man arrested on manslaughter charge related to girlfriend’s death
The first wave of runners at the 126th Boston Marathon
Wife will run Boston Marathon in memory of late husband
A deputy with the Hamilton County Dog Warden rescues the third puppy following the February...
3rd stolen puppy rescued weeks after Mt. Healthy break-in
Jamarion Washington, 15, was 12 years old when he was hit by a vehicle on Gilpin Avenue in the...
Family seeks answers after 15-year-old in coma dies from 2020 hit and run