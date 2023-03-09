Victim dies 2 weeks after Adams County crash, coroner says

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman was pronounced dead Thursday morning after a single-vehicle crash that occurred on Feb. 23, 2023, in Adams County, according to the Hamilton County Coroner.

Eleanor Ramsey, 86, was sitting in the back passenger seat of a vehicle on State Route 73 at approximately 1:14 p.m. when the driver drove off the side of the road and into a ditch, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers say Ramsey was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center by Aircare, another victim was driven by EMS to Adams County Regional Medical Center with minor injuries, and the driver appeared to be uninjured.

Everyone in the car had their seatbelts on, patrol officers added.

The coroner confirmed Ramsey succumbed to her injuries at the hospital Thursday morning.

It is unknown how the vehicle crashed.

The crash is still under investigation.

