Westwood crash closes Harrison, Werk roads
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two main roads are shut down in Westwood due to a multi-vehicle crash early Thursday.
Harrison Avenue is blocked between McKinley Avenue and Lafeuille Avenue.
Werk Road also is closed between Harrison Avenue and Werkastle Lane.
Three vehicles were involved in a collision at Werk Road and Harrison Avenue at about 3:30 a.m.
One of the vehicles is on its side.
Cincinnati fire crews extricated at least one person who was trapped in a vehicle, police confirm.
That person was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. An officer also went to the hospital.
Further details were not immediately available while police continue to investigate.
FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story.
