Westwood crash closes Harrison, Werk roads

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two main roads are shut down in Westwood due to a multi-vehicle crash early Thursday.

Harrison Avenue is blocked between McKinley Avenue and Lafeuille Avenue.

Werk Road also is closed between Harrison Avenue and Werkastle Lane.

Three vehicles were involved in a collision at Werk Road and Harrison Avenue at about 3:30 a.m.

One of the vehicles is on its side.

Cincinnati fire crews extricated at least one person who was trapped in a vehicle, police confirm.

That person was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. An officer also went to the hospital.

Further details were not immediately available while police continue to investigate.

