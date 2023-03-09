Westwood crash hospitalizes 2

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A three-vehicle crash sent two people to the hospital and closed two main roads for about an hour early Thursday, according to Cincinnati police.

It happened at the intersection of Harrison Avenue and Werk Road around 3:30 a.m.

Harrison Avenue was blocked between McKinley Avenue and Lafeuille Avenue. Werk Road also was closed between Harrison Avenue and Werkastle Lane.

All roads have since reopened.

Cincinnati fire crews extricated at least one trapped person from a vehicle, police confirm.

That person was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

A second person was hurt and went to the hospital, but the police had no condition updates.

An officer also went to the hospital to check on the injured people.

No officers were hurt, according to police.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.