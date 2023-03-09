Contests
Wife will run Boston Marathon in memory of late husband

Sherry Rahtz will run the Boston Marathon in her husband's memory.
By Ashley Smith
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A wife is running the Boston Marathon in memory of her husband after he was hit and killed by a transit bus in 2022.

Dennis Rahtz was out for his normal lunchtime run one year ago when he was hit by a Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky (TANK) bus and killed. Dennis was 37 years old and leaves behind three daughters and his wife, Sherry.

In Dennis’ memory, Sherry is running the Boston Marathon next month and raising money for charity. Sherry is raising money for Girls on the Run in Boston and Greater Cincinnati.

Girls on the Run is a nonprofit that empowers girls through exercise and goal setting.

Even beyond running, the tools they learn through Girls on the Run can carry over to real-life situations.

Sherry has a goal to raise $12,000 before the April 17 marathon.

Sherry says her late husband encouraged her to run races, and now the hobby they enjoyed together is another form of therapy as she continues to grieve his death.

Denny was registered to run the Boston Marathon in 2022. He never made it to that start line.

Now, Sherry hopes to finish the race he never got to run. And in the meantime, change the lives of so many girls along the way.

You can donate to Sherry’s charity here.

