Adult arrested after fight involving students, parents at CPS school: court docs

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman is facing criminal trespass and disorderly conduct charges after she got into a fight with students and parents Friday at Riverview East Academy, court documents say.

The criminal complaint says 41-year-old Constance Ware “entered into an unauthorized area of a school and engaged in fighting with students and parents.”

Constance Ware is facing charges of trespassing and disorderly conduct, according to criminal complaints. (Hamilton County Jail)

A spokesperson for Cincinnati Public Schools confirms school staff and security broke up a fight between several students at Riverview East.

Parents were picking up students when an additional altercation occurred between students and parents, Kathryn Robinson said.

A Cincinnati Police Department School Resource Officer and additional CPD officers came to the school to provide support.

“In addition to facing possible criminal charges, all students involved are facing discipline per CPS’ Code of Conduct which includes suspension and expulsion,” Robinson wrote in a statement.

Robinson says other parents involved may face criminal charges and citations.

There is no word about what started the fights or how many students and adults were involved.

