SOUTHGATE, Ky. (WXIX) - For decades, surviving families of the Beverly Hills Supper Club fire have been trying to get a permanent monument for their loved ones.

On Friday, they got a step closer to their goal.

FOX19 NOW’s Mike Schell was there Friday as one family was able to witness a memorial brick honoring their loved ones being engraved.

Beverly Hills Supper Club monument step closer to completion

The memorial will include:

the names of the victims

a list of local first responder units that responded to the fire

a list of the federal and state fire safety regulations that were implemented as a result of the fire

maps of the site in 1977

The May 28, 1977, fire killed 165 people and changed Kentucky fire regulations forever.

The fire injured more than 200 people, including five firefighters.

