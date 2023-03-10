Contests
Beverly Hills Supper Club monument step closer to completion

MAY 29, 1977: Beverly Hills Supper Club fire. "There were enough trained people there to do a...
MAY 29, 1977: Beverly Hills Supper Club fire. "There were enough trained people there to do a good job," said Lee Lindsey, "but there was nothing we could do. They were all dead." Lindsey, a member of a Cincinnati paramedic unit called to Beverly Hills Supper Club an hour after the fire was discovered, said he responded to a call from the Cincinnati Fire Tower to: "get all the oxygen you can and respond to the secen; they have 200 people down." Lindsey was working, but other Cincinnati firemen at the night club saw an evening of pleasure become a tour of duty on a night of terror. Cincinnati Fire Capt. Peter Sabino, his wife, son and his son's girlfriend were waiting in line to get into the Cabaret Room at 9:05 p.m. Saturday, 5/28/77, to see entertainer John Davidson. The line was so close to getting his party of four in that Sabino said he was able to watch to two comedians perform from the hall. The Enquirer/Bob Free scanned February 16, 2010(Cincinnati Enquirer)
By Mike Schell
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SOUTHGATE, Ky. (WXIX) - For decades, surviving families of the Beverly Hills Supper Club fire have been trying to get a permanent monument for their loved ones.

On Friday, they got a step closer to their goal.

FOX19 NOW’s Mike Schell was there Friday as one family was able to witness a memorial brick honoring their loved ones being engraved.

The memorial will include:

  • the names of the victims
  • a list of local first responder units that responded to the fire
  • a list of the federal and state fire safety regulations that were implemented as a result of the fire
  • maps of the site in 1977

The May 28, 1977, fire killed 165 people and changed Kentucky fire regulations forever.

The fire injured more than 200 people, including five firefighters.

