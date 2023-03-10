Bodycam video: Woman shot after she pointed gun at Goshen Township officer, chief said

GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Goshen Township police have released video of an incident in February where the police chief says an officer shot a woman who pointed a gun at him.

Police responded to the 7200 block of Pleasant Renner Road for a report of a 55-year-old woman threatening to die by suicide while armed with a gun, Chief of Police Bob Rose said.

The police chief says a family member disarmed the woman inside the residence, but the woman pointed a second gun at a responding officer once law enforcement arrived.

Moments later, the woman pointed a handgun at police from the front door, Rose explained. In response, one officer shot her and she was flown to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where she was reported as stable on the day of the incident.

No officers were injured during the shooting, Rose said.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is conducting an independent investigation of the incident.

