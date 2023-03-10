Coroner identifies victim in fatal crash involving Rumpke truck

Contests
By Mary LeBus
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The person who died in the crash that shut down parts of Interstate 275 east was identified Friday morning by the Hamilton County Coroner.

Brian Wilkerson, 40, of Laurel, Indiana, was driving on the highway when he rear-ended a Rumpke truck around 5 a.m., police said.

When officers arrived, Wilkerson was pronounced dead at the scene, Jim Love with Colerain Township police said.

According to Rumpke spokeswoman Molly Yeager, the Rumpke driver was uninjured.

Parts of eastbound I-275 were shut down for hours but fully reopened around 1:30 p.m. that day.

It is unknown what caused the vehicle to drive into the back of the garbage truck.

