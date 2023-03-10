Coroner identifies victim in fatal crash involving Rumpke truck

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The person who died in the crash that shut down parts of Interstate 275 east was identified Friday morning by the Hamilton County Coroner.

Brian Wilkerson, 40, of Laurel, Indiana, was driving on the highway when he rear-ended a Rumpke truck around 5 a.m., police said.

When officers arrived, Wilkerson was pronounced dead at the scene, Jim Love with Colerain Township police said.

According to Rumpke spokeswoman Molly Yeager, the Rumpke driver was uninjured.

Parts of eastbound I-275 were shut down for hours but fully reopened around 1:30 p.m. that day.

It is unknown what caused the vehicle to drive into the back of the garbage truck.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.