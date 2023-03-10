Coroner releases cause of death for abducted Ohio infant who died in January

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - One of two twin infants at the center of an abduction in Columbus last December died after being placed facedown on an adult bed, according to Franklin County Coroner Nathaniel Overmire.

The official cause of death for Ky’air Thomas, who died late on Jan. 28 at 6 months old, is “sudden unexplained infant death with other significant conditions.”

Overmire recounts police findings that Ky’air was allegedly placed facedown on an adult bed with excess bedding and pillows, which he deemed an “unsafe sleep environment.”

Ky’air was unsupervised and in a post-prandial state, meaning he had recently been fed, Overmire says.

The coroner explains infants’ necks aren’t strong enough to reposition themselves when their airway becomes obstructed, leading to oxygen deprivation.

Signs of oxygen deprivation were observed in Ky’air’s thymus, lungs and heart consistent with hypoxia (i.e. oxygen deprivation to the brain.)

WSYX in Columbus has reported the family said Ky’air died as a result of a feeding accident, where he began choking mid-feeding.

Overmire acknowledges the manner of death should be ruled as “undetermined” because it can’t be confirmed whether anything contributed to Ky’air’s breathing obstruction.

Other possible causes of death, including toxins, were ruled out, Overmire says. The autopsy results found Ky’air was well nourished and well developed and that his body was free from signs of physical trauma, foul play, abuse or neglect.

Ky’air and his twin brother, Kason, were abducted on Dec. 19, 2022. They were inside their mother’s Honda when it was stolen from a Donatos Pizza location in the Short North neighborhood of Columbus.

Ky’air was found at the Dayton International Airport around 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 20, 2022. The coroner’s report released Friday notes he did not require any medical attention and that no significant concerns were noted.

Surveillance video at a gas station in Huber Heights, near Dayton, spotted Nalah Jackson, where she asked an employee for money and was driving the stolen Honda at that time.

Jackson was arrested in Indianapolis, Indiana by police on Dec. 22, 2022.

Police found Kason near a Papa John’s in Indianapolis hours after Jackson’s arrest.

Jackson faces state and federal charges and is being held in jail on a $1.5 million bond.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.