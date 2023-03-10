Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk

COVID test requirement lifted for travelers from China to US

Chinese police officers monitor a junction as a dust storm sweep by in Beijing, Friday, March...
Chinese police officers monitor a junction as a dust storm sweep by in Beijing, Friday, March 10, 2023. Skyscrapers disappeared into the haze and air quality plummeted as China's capital was enveloped in a dust storm and heavy pollution on Friday.(AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A requirement that travelers to the U.S. from China present a negative COVID-19 test before boarding their flights expired Friday after more than two months as cases in China have fallen.

The restrictions were put in place Dec. 28 and took effect Jan. 5 amid a surge in infections in China after the nation sharply eased pandemic restrictions and as U.S. health officials expressed concerns that their Chinese counterparts were not being truthful to the world about the true number of infections and deaths. The requirement from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expired for flights leaving after 3 p.m. Eastern time Friday.

When the restriction was imposed, U.S. officials also said it was necessary to protect U.S. citizens and communities because there was a lack of transparency from the Chinese government about the size of the surge or the variants that were circulating within China.

The rules imposed in January require travelers to the U.S. from China, Hong Kong and Macau to take a COVID-19 test no more than two days before travel and provide a negative test before boarding their flight. The testing applies to anyone 2 years and older, including U.S. citizens.

China saw infections and deaths surge after it eased back from its “zero COVID” strategy in early December after rare public protests against a policy that confined millions of people to their homes and sparked protests and demands for President Xi Jinping to resign.

But as China eased its strict rules, infections and deaths surged, and parts of the country for weeks saw their hospitals overwhelmed by infected patients looking for help. Still, the Chinese government has been slow to release data on the number of deaths and infections.

The U.S. decision to lift restrictions comes at a moment when U.S.-China relations are strained. Biden ordered a Chinese spy balloon shot down last month after it traversed the continental United States. The Biden administration has also publicized U.S. intelligence findings that raise concern Beijing is weighing providing Russia weaponry for its ongoing war on Ukraine.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Cincinnati Bengals' Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson watches before an NFL football between the...
Chad Johnson has a new job
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Morgan Wallen name-drops Cincinnati in new song, sparks question about mystery girl
Gene Scott Jr. is accused of killing his girlfriend, Renee Lynn Benedetti.
Police identify body found in Rumpke landfill, suspect
Another Tri-State restaurant closes in 2023.
Mainstrasse restaurant announces closing: ‘Too difficult for us to maintain our values’
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector

Latest News

Hamilton Assistant Director of Engineering Allen Messer says they are in the early phase with...
Resident concerned North Hamilton Crossing Project will impact cemetery
Elwood Jones is released on bond after almost three decades on death row on Saturday, January...
Hamilton County prosecutors lose bid to put Elwood Jones back on death row
A Mexican police investigator inspects the minivan were four Americans where shot and taken...
Tip led to remote shack where abducted Americans were held
Why you might want to avoid these parts of the Ohio River, Mill Creek
An adult is facing charges following a fight between parents and students at Riverview East...
Adult arrested after fight involving students, parents at CPS school: court docs