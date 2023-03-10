Driver caught on cam blowing past stopped school bus with first-grader approaching

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Parents in Green Township are concerned for their children’s safety after a car was caught on camera speeding past a school bus.

Heather Bohning’s security cameras caught the recent incident where the driver of a black car sped past a yellow school bus with its retractable stop sign deployed as J.J., one of Bohnin’s two children, was approaching. The 7-year-old is diagnosed with autism.

She showed the video to Green Township police, who are investigating.

Bohning says the street has a 25mph speed limit. “They had to be going at least 40,” she said.

The mother-of-two fears one day her children—or someone else’s—aren’t going to make it on a school bus because of a reckless driver.

“It’s the most dumbest mistake you can make, and then a child is dead because of you... because you didn’t take just two seconds to wait,” she said.

Neighbor Erin Janzen shares that fear of her kids getting hurt.

“If they are playing outside, and a ball goes running into the street, cars are going to have to slam on their brakes,” Janzen said. “I don’t want my child getting hurt.”

Janzen says she sees cars fly by her street.

“It terrifies me, every day,” she said. “It seems like drivers just don’t care anymore.”

Bohning says she’s going to be extra vigilant from now on that cars stop when J.J. approaches the bus. She says she always has to be one step ahead to ensure his safety.

She said of the driver, “A mother is going to be without their kid because of you.”

Green Township Police Officer Jake Richmond says the case has been assigned to an investigator and that extra patrols are being added to the area.

