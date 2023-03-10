Florida girl accuses Cincinnati-area sex offender of drugging, molesting her: court docs

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A convicted local sex offender faces child molestation charges in Florida after

Paul Neglia was arrested in June 2022 in Cheviot after the mother of his children turned him in, according to Hamilton County court records.

The police affidavit says the woman reported that Neglia stole children’s underwear from their neighbor’s clothesline in Cheviot.

Neglia was sentenced to five years of community control. He must register as a tier-one sex offender for a period of 15 years.

A Florida grandmother read a news story about that case in July 2022. She then contacted the Sebastian Police Department to accuse Neglia of molesting her granddaughter, according to Indiana River County court records.

Neglia was the boyfriend of the girl’s mother during the period of the alleged abuse, from 2018-2019, when the girl was 4 years old, the court records show.

The grandmother told police her granddaughter reported that Neglia had taken nude photos of her and molested her, according to the court records.

The girl allegedly told investigators Neglia had bribed her with cookies and that Neglia would “make the cookies for her mom and would put something in there so she would go to sleep and wake up in an hour or two.”

The girl told detectives of night terrors, according to the court records. She allegedly said she felt like she was in a nightmare when she was around him.

Neglia was arrested on March 4 and is currently booked into the Indian River County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

