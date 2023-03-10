Hamilton County prosecutors lose bid to put Elwood Jones back on death row

CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - Despite Hamilton County prosecutors’ efforts to put him back on death row, Elwood Jones remains free awaiting his retrial in the 1994 beating death of a Blue Ash hotel guest, according to our partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Prosecutors had filed a motion for leave to appeal Judge Wende Cross’ decision in December to grant Jones a new trial, but the Ohio First District Court of Appeals denied the motion Thursday. Prosecutors could ask the Ohio Supreme Court to intervene, but that’s unlikely for two reasons:

First, the Supreme Court accepts a limited number of cases to hear each year, and second, the appellate panel pointed out that while Cross provided two separate bases for her decision to grant a new trial, prosecutors only presented arguments addressing one basis.

“Even if we agreed with the grounds presented in the state’s motion, the new-trial order would still stand and the appeal would be futile,” the appellate response states.

Jay Clark, one of Jones’ lawyers, said the ruling is huge for his client, the Enquirer reported.

“I don’t even know how to describe it,” he said. “The state lost its best hope of relief.”

He added that when Jones learned of the appellate decision through his attorneys, he wept.

Jones, 70, was released on bond in mid-January, a few weeks after Cross ruled that his original trial had been so flawed that the only appropriate remedy was to grant him a new one.

Elwood Jones featured in ‘Accused’ podcast

Jones’ 1996 conviction was the focus of season 4 of The Enquirer’s podcast “Accused,” which highlighted investigative avenues police ignored after they zeroed in on Jones, a man described on national television by one assistant prosecutor as “an a******.”

Jones, who had a lengthy rap sheet prior to Nathan’s death, had repeatedly butted heads with the prosecutors who ultimately saw him convicted and sentenced to die. Before Nathan’s murder, Jones had accused Hamilton County prosecutors of knowingly using perjured testimony from a jailhouse informant to secure another man’s death row sentence related to a 1983 stabbing death.

In 1994, Jones was an employee at the Embassy Suites in Blue Ash when Rhoda Nathan, a guest from New Jersey, was fatally attacked in her hotel room. As “Accused” highlighted, police failed to fully investigate other hotel workers with violent pasts whose alibis were either disputed or never recorded in the case file.

Hamilton County prosecutor’s office appealed Cross’ decision

In the days after Cross’ criticism of his office’s handling of the case, former Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph Deters made his displeasure known, accusing the judge of believing “everything” Jones’ defense attorneys said and of being too lenient on crime.

Deters has since been appointed to the Ohio Supreme Court. His replacement, Melissa Powers, couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

In denying prosecutors’ request to appeal Cross’ bond decision, the appellate panel noted that Cross spelled out two bases for her decision to grant Jones a new trial. The first basis was what’s commonly referred to as Brady violations, or the withholding evidence by prosecutors from the defense team.

Police and prosecutors acknowledged they hadn’t handed over more than 4,000 investigatory documents to Jones’ original defense team, including hundreds of pages of questionnaires from hotel guests, some of whom described suspicious people near Nathan’s hotel room around the time of her murder.

In their motion, prosecutors challenged the Brady basis because, they argued, those matters had previously been appealed in both state and federal court, and each appeal by Jones had been denied.

But prosecutors failed to challenge the second of Cross’ bases, according to the appellate court’s response. Cross had also pointed to newly discovered evidence related to Nathan’s active Hepatitis B infection. A defense expert testified in an August court hearing that Hepatitis B is highly contagious. Prosecutors’ theory of the case was that Jones had punched Nathan so hard in the mouth that he cut his hand on her teeth and ended up with an Eikenella corrodens infection.

Eikenella is a bacteria most commonly associated with the mouth, but infectious disease expert Dr. Steven Burdette testified that it’s far less likely to spread into a cut than Hepatitis B, meaning that odds were incredibly slim that Jones could have punched Nathan in the way prosecutors alleged without contracting Hepatitis B himself. To this day, Jones has neither been diagnosed with the infection, nor does he have antibodies for it, meaning there’s no indication he’s ever been exposed to it.

Seth Tieger, an assistant prosecutor who’s been heading the state’s case against Jones in recent years, has said that Jones was both a flight risk and a danger to society. “He’s got a lot of crime left in him,” Tieger said in a Jan. 13 hearing.

Jones, meanwhile, has been in regular contact with his attorneys as he stays at a relative’s home, where he handcrafts stuffed animals to pass the time.

“I have one in my office he made me,” Clark said. “He’s just loving spending time with his family.”

