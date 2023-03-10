Homebrew competition deadline nears for second ‘Boards and Brews’ event

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After last year’s successful Boards and Brews, People Working Cooperatively (PWC) and the Samuel Adams Cincinnati Taproom are teaming up for the second event that features a Homebrew Competition.

The competition invites homebrewers of Greater Cincinnati to brew their best for a chance to have their beer made and released at the Taproom during the Boards & Brews cornhole tournament this summer.

The deadline for teams to register is March 12.

“We welcome all entries. We saw that last year we saw people that never homebrewed before and people that homebrewed a bunch so I would say don’t let that scare you if you’ve never done that before,” said Keith McEly, General Manager of Samuel Adams Cincinnati Taproom.

Registration is $150 per beer entry and includes a $50 stipend for brewing ingredients.

Up to five team members can attend the competition kickoff event on March 12 at the Taproom to meet the Head Brewer and tour the taproom facilities.

All proceeds benefit the programs and mission of People Working Cooperatively.

McEly adds that “in late May [people who registered for the Homebrew Competition] actually submit their homebrew - that homebrew basically goes through a panel of judges they get score sheets back which is kinda cool, so they get some judge feedback on their brew and what they brewed and then the winner of that whole competition gets to brew their beer with our head brewer here at the taproom.”

The winner of the Homebrew Competition will be announced at the second annual Boards and Brews event that will take place on Aug. 6 at the Samuel Adams Cincinnati Taproom.

This event is not only intended to have fun with homebrewing and the cornhole competitions but to also raise awareness and funds for People Working Cooperatively.

Chris Hahnel, Chair of the Homebrew Competition and member of PWC Emerging Leaders Board says that, “PWC focuses on providing necessary home repairs and modifications for people in low-income housing situations,” and that they are always looking for volunteers and involvement.

To learn more and to register, you can visit PWChomerepairs.com.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.