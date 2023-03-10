Contests
Light rain and blustery end to the work week

Temperatures are below normal through the weekend
Temperatures remain below normal through the weekend into early next week.
By Ethan Emery
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 5:26 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Friday morning starts off with areas of drizzle and light rain showers in the tri-state with cloudy skies and temperatures hovering around the 40º mark. Expect wet roads and sidewalks to start the end of the week.

Light rain and mist will continue early Friday morning before drier air moves in later in the day. Afternoon highs are only in the mid 40s thanks to blustery west-northwesterly winds gusting up to 30 miles per hour. With this, wind chills will be in the upper 30s.

Friday night will be mostly cloudy and cool with temperatures falling into the mid-to-upper 20s.

Saturday will be dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 40s. If you’re heading to TQL Stadium for the FC Cincinnati match, it’ll be dry but chilly with temperatures falling from the low 40s at the start of the match to the upper 30s towards the end of the game.

Don’t forget! Daylight Saving Time BEGINS Saturday night into Sunday morning. This means we SPRING FORWARD one hour, which also means we all lose an hour of sleep. Though we spring forward with time, we fall back with temperatures going into the latter of the weekend.

Moisture moves in late Saturday night and continues Sunday. It’ll be a rain and snow mix as it arrives and continues on Sunday. Both air and ground temperatures will be warmer than freezing and the snowfall will be light so we DO NOT expect big problems. However, some minor accumulation on grassy surfaces can not be ruled out, in an area that has a more persistent mix. The best chance for minor accumulations will be for areas north of the Ohio River.

Cool weather continues early next week with lows in the 20s and highs in the 40s. Snow flurries will be possible on Monday, but drier conditions return for Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain chances increase Thursday evening and lingers into the end of next week.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

