Man drives car into entrance of airport terminal in North Carolina, injures TSA officer, officials say

By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 8:20 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) - A man is in custody after he drove a car through an entrance to the Wilmington International Airport terminal.

A spokesperson from Transportation Security Administration’s Public Affairs said that a TSA officer sustained minor injuries during Thursday’s incident. The officer was taken to the hospital for medical attention, and their current condition is unknown.

According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office the situation at the Wilmington International Airport happened shortly after 7 p.m. after a vehicle breached the fence line at the airport and drove onto the tarmac.

A vehicle is seen in Wilmington International Airport on Thursday. Authorities said the driver...
A vehicle is seen in Wilmington International Airport on Thursday. Authorities said the driver drove onto the tarmac before crashing the car into the terminal. (New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

The vehicle then left the tarmac, and “the driver was engaged by deputies with New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

The car ultimately wound up inside the terminal after crashing through doors and windows.

Deputies then arrested the driver, who faces several state and federal charges, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver’s identity has not been disclosed at this time. The incident is currently under investigation.

Wilmington International Airport said in a statement: “An automobile breached the airport. No one from the public was injured. New Hanover County Sherriff’s office responded swiftly, detained the individual, and is coordinating with partner agencies. The airport is open and had minimal impact to operations. ILM expects to be fully operational by the morning.”

