Man now facing murder charge in Paddock Hills shooting that killed teen

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - More serious charges have now been filed against one of the two suspects arrested in the shooting that killed a teen and hospitalized a 13-month-old.

Mykale Dudley, 22, was indicted Friday on charges of murder, aggravated murder, aggravated burglary and felonious assault, according to Hamilton County court documents.

Dudley was originally arrested on just the felonious assault charge, earlier court documents showed.

He, along with a 15-year-old, face charges stemming from the shooting that killed 17-year-old Traveon Spraggs on Feb. 18 in Paddock Hills, the Cincinnati Police Department said.

Spraggs and a 13-month-old were shot around 4:45 a.m. inside a Clearbrook Avenue home, according to police.

They were both taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Spraggs died on March 3, Hamilton County Coroner’s Office said. The toddler was not seriously injured, according to police.

Dudley is currently being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center, police said Friday.

The Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office says the 15-year-old will remain in juvenile detention, at least, until the murder charges against him are filed.

