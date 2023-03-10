Mother says son suffered consciousness after being ‘sucker punched’ at baseball tryouts

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Tri-State mother is outraged after she says her son had to go to the emergency room following a fight at baseball practice.

On Tuesday, Tiffany Armstrong says she dropped off her son at the Bellevue Vets baseball field to try out for the summer league team.

Armstrong says she was watching the tryouts from her car as the kids practiced fielding drills.

During the drills, she says she noticed tensions rising between her son and another boy.

“My son says right at the start [the other kid] was talking about his weight, you know, just trying to intimidate him,” Armstrong explains.

The mother says her son got tired of the kid making fun of his weight and responded.

“My son’s response to him was, ‘your mom,’” according to Armstrong. “Which is a common reaction for boys their age.”

That’s when Armstrong says the other kid chest-bumped her son and attacked him.

“The boy just sucker punched my son in his face, and he fell back,” Armstrong recalls of Tuesday’s incident.

While her son did not lose consciousness, Armstrong says he could not talk or move for five to six seconds.

Armstrong claims the coaches broke up the fight and called off practice as they checked on her son.

“The child that struck my son, his mother called for him, and they drove off,” according to Armstrong. “She didn’t check to see if my son was ok or to see what the matter was.”

Armstrong says her son woke up Friday vomiting and feeling dizzy, so she rushed him to the emergency room, where he was diagnosed with a concussion.

“He’s been having headaches off and on since then,” Armstrong said. “This morning, he started with vomiting and weakness in his arms and legs, so we came to Children’s Hospital and had a CT scan done, and it shows that he has swelling in the brain.”

Armstrong says she is talking with a neurosurgeon to figure out the next steps in her son’s recovery.

The Bellevue Vets baseball team sent a statement to FOX19 NOW regarding the incident.

The Bellevue Vets has had over 50 years of safe, community-enriching sports programs. Please keep in mind that we facilitate over 500 games a year. Safety is an ongoing concern. That said, we are currently looking into the incident between the two children. No staff were involved in the incident beyond separating the children. Once we complete the investigation of the incident between the two children, we will release another statement.

Armstrong says she has filed a police report and has been in contact with attorneys.

As far as the Bellevue Vets go, they say they will update us once they get to the bottom of what started this entire incident.

