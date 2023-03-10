Why you might want to avoid these parts of the Ohio River, Mill Creek

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thinking of taking a dip in the lower Mill Creek or the Ohio River west of downtown this weekend?

Rub-a-dub-don’t do that.

The Cincinnati Health Department and the Metropolitan Sewer District continue to advise that no one enter those waters following a power failure at MSD’s Mill Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant last Sunday, March 5.

The plant in Lower Price Hill lost all electrical power that morning after a high-voltage substation transformer failure, leading to the discharge of untreated and partially treated wastewater into the lower Mill Creek and Ohio River.

Drinking water was never impacted, according to MSD. The discharges are downstream of the GCWW’s Ohio River intake.

But preliminary sampling data from the Mill Creek Alliance shows elevated levels of E. Coli in the lower Mill Creek, MSD says.

Ingesting E. coli can cause gastrointestinal illness.

Power has been restored to the plant, and wastewater discharge has been cut in half from Sunday. But the plant remains only partially operational, per MSD.

So, avoid recreation in the lower Mill Creek (south of the I-74/I-75 interchange) and in the Ohio River west of the Brent Spence Bridge.

And that advice will hold, per MSD, until 72 hours after the discharges stop.

MSD is working with the U.S. EPA, Ohio EPA’s Division of Surface Water, Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission (ORSANCO), U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and the Mill Creek Alliance on mitigation.

